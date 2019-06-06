A northwestern Ontario resident has been confirmed as the candidate for the People's Party of Canada in the Thunder Bay - Rainy River riding.

Andrew Hartnell, a town councillor and resident of Rainy River, was confirmed by the party on May 31 for the upcoming federal election on October 21.

According to Thursday's release, Hartnell was integral in supporting the Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life and helped spread it across northwestern Ontario.

He is expected to host a meet and greet at the Thunder Bay Sleeping Giant Brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 26th.