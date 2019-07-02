One person is stable but in critical condition at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after a fire broke out at a house on Hartland Street on Saturday morning.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said once firefighters arrived on scene, they fought the fire and rescued a trapped victim.

According to a written release, some of the occupants barely made it out of the building, escaping through the smoke with flames over their heads.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Thunder Bay police are working with a fire investigator from the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

Investigators will also examine the fire code compliance of the property and will review the use of the building, which was occupied by six to 10 international students and, according to fire officials, is not known to be a properly approved or configured rooming house.