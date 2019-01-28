Accused in murder of Lee Chiodo of Thunder Bay free on bail

One of the accused in the murder of Lee Chiodo of Thunder Bay, Ont., has been released on bail.

Marshall Hardy-Fox is facing charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the murder of Chiodo, whose body was found in February on Mission Island in the city.

On Wednesday, Hardy-Fox was released from custody under the supervision of three sureties, and subject to a number of conditions, including a curfew, and a requirement to report to Thunder Bay police once a week.

Hardy-Fox will also be required to wear a GPS tracking device, and refrain from contacting a long list of people.

He is also to stay with one of the sureties at their Thunder Bay residence, surrender all passports and travel documents, and is not allowed to possess any weapons or consume alcohol or drugs.

Court documents show Hardy-Fox and two of the sureties each put up $5,000, and the third surety $50,000, to secure his release. The money would be forfeit if Hardy-Fox breaches any of the conditions.

He is due back in court on Dec. 19.

Hardy-Fox is one of three people charged in Chiodo's murder; David Hui and Musab Saboon also face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.