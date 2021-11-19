Meet the law clerk and warehouse manager crafting hand pies in Thunder Bay

"We were basically, I think, enthusiastic amateurs."

That's how Malcolm Hope describes the situation when he and his wife, Amanda took over Pie.ology in 2018.

The bakery, which specializes in single-serving hand pies, was founded a few years earlier, and when the Hopes found out the business was for sale, they decided to transition from customers to owners.

A Pie.ology hand pie. (Supplied by Pie.ology)

I chatted with the Hopes about their journey from amateurs to pie professionals for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.

Up North 6:24 Northern Nosh: Pie.ology Jonathan spoke with Amanda and Malcolm Hope, owners of Pie.ology, a Thunder Bay business specializing in hand pies. 6:24

You can purchase Pie.ology's hand pies at Thunder Bay Country Market on Wednesday and Saturdays, or from their shop at 119 May St. S. on Fridays.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.