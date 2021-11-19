Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Meet the law clerk and warehouse manager crafting hand pies in Thunder Bay

'We were basically, I think, enthusiastic amateurs,' said Pie.ology co-owner Malcolm Hope of when they took over the business in 2018.

Pie.ology sells hand pies on May Street and at the Thunder Bay Country Market

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Amanda and Malcolm Hope own Pie.ology in Thunder Bay. (Supplied by Pie.ology)

"We were basically, I think, enthusiastic amateurs."

That's how Malcolm Hope describes the situation when he and his wife, Amanda took over Pie.ology in 2018.

The bakery, which specializes in single-serving hand pies, was founded a few years earlier, and when the Hopes found out the business was for sale, they decided to transition from customers to owners.

A Pie.ology hand pie. (Supplied by Pie.ology)

I chatted with the Hopes about their journey from amateurs to pie professionals for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North6:24Northern Nosh: Pie.ology
Jonathan spoke with Amanda and Malcolm Hope, owners of Pie.ology, a Thunder Bay business specializing in hand pies. 6:24

You can purchase Pie.ology's hand pies at Thunder Bay Country Market on Wednesday and Saturdays, or from their shop at 119 May St. S. on Fridays.    

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

 

