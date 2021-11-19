Meet the law clerk and warehouse manager crafting hand pies in Thunder Bay
Pie.ology sells hand pies on May Street and at the Thunder Bay Country Market
"We were basically, I think, enthusiastic amateurs."
That's how Malcolm Hope describes the situation when he and his wife, Amanda took over Pie.ology in 2018.
The bakery, which specializes in single-serving hand pies, was founded a few years earlier, and when the Hopes found out the business was for sale, they decided to transition from customers to owners.
I chatted with the Hopes about their journey from amateurs to pie professionals for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.
Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
You can purchase Pie.ology's hand pies at Thunder Bay Country Market on Wednesday and Saturdays, or from their shop at 119 May St. S. on Fridays.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
