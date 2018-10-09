Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., closed Monday after 9th anonymous threat

Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed Monday after the ninth anonymous threat since February 13.

Students on buses were returned home, while those without keys were dropped off at Superior C.V.I.

In a tweet, the board announced all efforts will be made to reopen the school Tuesday.

Due to an anonymous threat received by TBay Police, Hammarskjold HS will be closed today, Mon Apr 8. All efforts will be made to reopen on Tues Apr 9. Buses will be returning to the school to take students home. Students without keys will be dropped off at Superior CVI. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> —@LakeheadSchools

In addition to Monday's closure, anonymous threats also closed the north-side secondary school on Feb. 22, Feb. 28, March 27, March 29, April 2, and April 5. A threat on April 4 restricted access to the school for about two hours, while one on Feb. 13 also locked Hammarskjold down for about half a day.

Police have previously stated that the threats have included planned shootings and the presence of explosives.

Lakehead Public Schools has offered a $5,000 reward, with another $1,000 coming from Crime Stoppers, for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Police in Thunder Bay have also established a tip line at 1 (807) 684-5001.

An information meeting for parents and guardians, with respect to the anonymous threat issue, has been scheduled for Thursday April 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school gym.