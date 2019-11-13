'Kids want to be in class': Education officials share lessons from multiple threats to Thunder Bay high school

Officials with the Lakehead Public School board (LPSB) in northwestern Ontario are sharing what they learned through a series of more than 30 threats against Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay from February to April 2019.

The threats, which came as tips to Crimestoppers, suggested the possibility of violence such as a shooting or an explosion. Police relayed that information to school administrators, who then had to decide whether or not to close the school for the entire day, which happened 12 times over the three-month period.

For Ian MacRae, the LPSB director of education, the decision always came down to the safety of the almost 900 people – students, teachers, staff – who walk through the Hammarskjold halls everyday.

What if 'their child wasn't coming that night'

"I would rather deal with 1,000 irate parents that the school was being closed rather than have to make one phone call to a parent that their child wasn't coming home that night," he said.

When the threat was delivered early in the morning, officials had time to divert school buses and cancel classes. But if a threat arrived during the day, things became more complicated and "that's when we went the hold-and-secure route and we felt comfortable with that because Thunder Bay police provided significant support on those days," he said.

As the threats increased in number and frequency, teachers began giving students homework assignments to cover several class days and posted their lessons online. Education officials began looking at setting up tutoring locations, moving classes to a different site, and finding alternative places where sports teams and the school band could practice. They were also explaining to universities and colleges why mid-term marks for potential graduates had not been filed.

Security was beefed up at the school, including the installation of new surveillance equipment and changes to key access points.

"If there was any risks or threats in the future, I think we're better prepared than we ever were," said Derek Di Blasio, the principal at Hammarskjold.

However, it soon became clear that what students and families craved most was information, which meant frequent adjustments to the communications policy.

'Open and transparent' communication policy

"Yes, it was super stressful, but we were always prepared to deal with anything," said Bruce Nugent, the LPSB communications officer. "What we found worked for us was to be as open and as transparent as much as possible, and I think that's key."

Nugent made a point of returning every phone call from every concerned parent or caregiver, "just making sure that parents felt reassured that their student is safe."

The board already had strict rules around the use of cellphones, which have not changed significantly since the Ontario government announced it was banning cellphones in the classroom. They can still be used as a learning device, which means students have them handy.

A lockdown on Feb. 13, which had kids hiding in the dark for over three hour until each classroom could be cleared and secured by armed officers with the tactical unit, has prompted a reevaluation of the policy that kids can't use their phones in situations like that, said Di Blasio.

Cellphones put parents, kids 'at ease' during lockdown

Derek Di Blasio, principal of Hammarskjold High School stands outside the school by a long row of international flags. He says security at the school was enhanced during the threats. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"If that allows a student to communicate with a parent, that helps put parents at ease. The biggest part during a lockdown is the silence piece so as long as they're silent, it does allow kids to communicate with their parents or that loved one so that helps put them at ease too."

School boards across the city have been working with Thunder Bay police and the Ontario Provincial Police to update their police protocols and procedure. The experiences of staff and students at Hammarskjold are helping to shape some of those revisions.

But the lasting impact of the threats may be in the way it reminded people just how highly teenagers value their education and that they "don't take it for granted," said Nugent.

'Kids wanted to be in the classroom'

"A lot of people were under the impression, 'oh the kids have a day off, they must be happy.' No, they weren't at all. Kids wanted to be in the classrooms," he said.

For MacRae, who has been an educator for several decades, he said he took inspiration from the strength and maturity the students were showing on a daily basis.

He recounted being at Hammarskjold when the two accused – a 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman – were arrested. He said a group of students was selling cupcakes as a fundraiser and looked up to see what was happening.

'Keep selling the cupcakes'

"One young lady, upon viewing the incident, said to the others 'what's going on here?' and the other young lady said 'don't even look, just keep selling the cupcakes' and I thought that sort of summed it all up in terms of the resiliency of young people today."

