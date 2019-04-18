'Emotional' public meeting over threats to Hammarskjold High School to be held Thursday

Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont., is inviting parents and guardians of Hammarskjold High School students to attend an information session Thursday night about a series of 14 anonymous threats directed against the school in approximately nine weeks.

"I'm expecting it to be a very emotional meeting, absolutely," said Bruce Nugent, the board's communications officer.

The event comes just over a week after two students – Emilie-Jade Pakrashi, 18, and a 14-year-old boy – were arrested on April 17 and charged with public mischief, and mischief endangering life in connection to the threats.

'Want to know what parents have to say'

"It will be a good opportunity for our organization and Thunder Bay police to explain the situation in a little bit more detail — obviously they can't go into too much detail because it continues to be an ongoing investigation — but it gives people an understanding of how Thunder Bay police handled it, and then also our board, and how our school handled it."

Nugent said, along with representatives from the Thunder Bay Police Service, the school principal Derek Di Blasio, will be on hand "to give the school perspective of how it all played out," while board director Ian MacRae will be there to talk about education officials' response to the threats and to answer questions.

"We still want to know what parents have to say about the whole situation and how we move forward," Nugent said. "Always, parental feedback and community feedback make us a better organization, make us a stronger organization and we want to hear what people have to say."

The school board had planned to hold an information session on April 11, but it was cancelled when police received two separate anonymous threats, targeting the school and the meeting.

"The threat was of a sort that we did not feel that everybody would be safe in the meeting."

Nugent said board officials "were very sorry" that an emergency board meeting prevented them from attending a subsequent public session on April 16, which was organized by the Hammarskjold school council.

The April 25 session for parents and guardians of Hammarskjold students runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the school's gymnasium.