Hammarskjold parents, students express frustration, sadness over repeated closures

Students at Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., as well as parents, say frustration is mounting over repeated school closures due to anonymous threats.

On Tuesday, the north-side school was closed for the fifth time in less than two months. A sixth event in February prompted a half-day lockdown.

"Honestly, I'm really, really sad about it," said Emily Prpic, a Grade 12 student and co-president of the student council, adding that the closures have not only caused students to miss class time, but have also led to the disruption and cancellation of planned student council activities.

"It's my last year [of high school], and I want it to end well, so I'm just really upset that it's having to end like this."

Students and teachers alike are stressed, and "on edge," she said, over the unpredictable disruptions.

"I just want to go to school," Katie Kawahara, another Grade 12 student, explained. "We are trying to execute student council events and trying to get presentations and school work done and listen to lessons and learn and graduate, frankly."

"So at this point of the year, things start to get crucial and you have to be in class, so frankly I'm really frustrated."

Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been closed five times in a little over a month, due to anonymous threats. Another incident led to a half-day lockdown. (Kris Ketonen/CBC )

Kawahara said she's angry that "someone keeps making threats," and students at Hammarskjold are starting to feel like they are getting left behind as friends in other schools continue to learn and move ahead with the school curriculum.

"I think my biggest fear is that I want to go to school and I want to be able to get these credits but if I keep missing, I can't get these credits," said Grade 10 student Rachael Brown. "Now it is almost a thing of, we get to school and 'are we going to be able to actually go to school today?'"

She said students at Hammarskjold also have questions about why their school is being targeted.

"It makes you wonder: why Hammarskjold in particular?"

Parents 'extremely' frustrated

The situation is "extremely frustrating," said Cheri Lappage, a parent of two students at the school and chair of the Hammarskjold school council.

Her children were already on the bus to school on Tuesday morning, she said, when news of the fifth closure came over the radio, telling them to change course.

"We're just kind of getting to our wit's end about what's going on and why it is taking the police so long to find the nature of these threats," she said, adding that she was hoping for more progress in identifying the person or people behind the threats.

On Tuesday afternoon, Thunder Bay police said investigators are still trying to find out who is behind the anonymous threats, adding that the threats ranged from planned shootings to possible explosives. Board officials also said Tuesday that they're offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible.

Lappage said the school council has requested a public meeting with school board officials and police to express their concerns and to ask questions. She said she expects that meeting will happen soon.

"The biggest thing for us right now is that we want a chance for parents and the community to come together and talk about this, vent their frustrations, ask questions and really push to get some answers."