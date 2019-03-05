Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police arrest 2 people linked to Hammarskjold High School threats
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police arrest 2 people linked to Hammarskjold High School threats

Two people have been arrested in relation to the ongoing anonymous threats against Hammarskjold High School, the Thunder Bay Police Service announced Wednesday afternoon.

14 anonymous threats directed against Hammarskjold High School in approximately 9 weeks

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two people have been arrested in relation to the anonymous threats made against Hammarskjold High School.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the ongoing anonymous threats against Hammarskjold High School, the Thunder Bay Police Service announced Wednesday afternoon.

Police said both accused remain in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said no further information can be released at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|