Thunder Bay police arrest 2 people linked to Hammarskjold High School threats
Two people have been arrested in relation to the ongoing anonymous threats against Hammarskjold High School, the Thunder Bay Police Service announced Wednesday afternoon.
14 anonymous threats directed against Hammarskjold High School in approximately 9 weeks
Two people have been arrested in relation to the ongoing anonymous threats against Hammarskjold High School, the Thunder Bay Police Service announced Wednesday afternoon.
Police said both accused remain in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Police said no further information can be released at this time.