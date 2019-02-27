Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed for the day Wednesday, for the second time in less than a week, after "an anonymous threat," according to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The school was also placed in lockdown on February 13 following a weapons threat.

Police said they were dispatched to the school just after 7:30 a.m. on February 27.

Officers are on scene and investigating, but no further details were available.

Due to an anonymous threat received by Thunder Bay Police, Hammarskjold HS will be closed for today, Wed Feb 27. All efforts will be made to reopen on Thurs, Feb 28. Students on Buses will be returned home. Students without keys will be dropped off at Superior CVI. —@LakeheadSchools

Officials with the Lakehead Public Schools board issued a written release Wednesday stating "All efforts will be made to reopen on Thursday, February 28."

Students already picked up by their bus were to be returned home, while any children without home keys were to be dropped off at Superior CVI.

The public board also said Algonquin Public School, CD Howe Public School and Gron Morgan Public School were in the hold and secure protocol.

St. Pius X, Bishop E.Q. Jennings, Corpus Christi and Gateway Schools with the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, were placed in hold and secure in response to the potential threat.

It was anticipated the precautions would be lifted by the end of the school day.