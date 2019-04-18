Thunder Bay police presence to remain at Hammarskjold High School until Friday, says chief

The police chief in Thunder Bay, Ont., is asking people not to panic if they see police cruisers outside of Hammarskjold High School this week.

Last Wednesday, police arrested two Hammarskjold students over a series of anonymous threats that closed Hammarskjold multiple times — and Superior CVI once — over the last two months.

Despite the arrests, however, officers will be at Hammarskjold this week, Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth said.

"I don't want anybody to see cruisers and assume the worst," she said, adding police will be at the school as part of a "transition phase," helping students and staff feel safe.

"We're doing this preemptively, just to be there and ensure that we're back on track," she said. "So please don't read into anything, it's just a matter of precaution."

The two students — 18-year-old Emilie-Jade Pakrashi and a 14-year-old boy who can't be named — appeared in court on Thursday. Both were released from custody with several conditions, including orders to stay away from Hammarskjold and not access the Internet.

Both are facing mischief-related charges, and while police said at a media conference Thursday that more charges were expected against one of the accused, terrorism charges won't be among them.

"We've consulted some of the other policing agencies," said Thunder Bay Police Det. Insp. Ryan Hughes. "The type of incidents that happened does not meet the threshold for terrorism."

A Lakehead Public Schools spokesman said Tuesday the board hadn't decided whether it will impose any additional punishment on the students, such as suspension or expulsion.