'It's not a joke': Thunder Bay police appeal for information about threats to high school

Police in Thunder Bay are asking anyone with information to come forward as officers continue to investigate three anonymous threats made in the past two weeks against Hammarskjold High School in the northwestern Ontario city.

The most recent threat was delivered Wednesday and resulted in the school being closed for the day. The school was also closed for the day following a threat on February 22, and was in lockdown for half-a-day on February 13.

Other nearby schools from both Lakehead Public Schools (LPS) and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board were placed on hold and secure as a precaution on those three days.

All of the threats have come to police in the morning before classes started, said Insp. Derek West of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

'It's not a joke'

"If it's a joke, it's not a joke," he said, adding that he sympathizes with the concerns of Hammarskjold staff, students and families

"We're parents ourselves so we take these concerns seriously and we can tell you today that we've done everything we can do to mitigate what's occurred."

West said police are investigating the threats individually but looking for possible connections.

He would not elaborate on the nature of the threats, or how they are being delivered to police. But he said police are appealing to the community for information.

'Somebody knows somebody that's done this'

"It would be of great assistance if someone could come forward and identify who's doing this and why', he said, adding that "somebody knows somebody that's done this."

West said any hint or tip could be valuable in the investigation.

"You might not even realize that something's going on but if there's something different happening with a person that you know that could be attributed to this, then please let us know."

Lakehead Public Schools issues statement

The LPS addressed the issue in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

It noted that "these threats are taken very seriously by Lakehead Public Schools and by Thunder Bay Police. When we are notified of threats to a school, student and staff safety is the primary consideration for all actions taken. All decisions to close, lockdown or institute a hold and secure are made in consultation with Thunder Bay Police."

The board said that although parents are asking about the nature of the threats because "these occurrences are the focus of an active investigation, details of the threats cannot be shared by Thunder Bay Police as it could negatively impact the ongoing investigation."

The statement concluded by thanking "all families for your patience and understanding as we continue to have the best interests of your children at the forefront of all decisions made."