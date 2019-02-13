Lockdown lifted at Hammarskjold High School, Thunder Bay police give "all clear"
Police were investigating anonymous tip, nearby schools were also in 'hold and secure as precaution'
Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont., told parents that as of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police had given "the all clear" and a lockdown at Hammarskjold High School had been lifted, with students dismissed to catch buses as per the regular schedule.
The high school had been under a lockdown while police investigated a weapons call at the school.
Update - 3:20 Police have given the all clear at Hamm - all students will be dismissed to catch buses and appropriate transportation as per regular schedule.—@LakeheadSchools
A written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service stated that "an anonymous report about a student at the school with a weapon was received just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb., 13."
Officers and school officials investigated and reopened the school, however "a second report about a student with a weapon was received just after noon," police stated.
Thunder Bay police are continuing to investigate the anonymous threat.
Hammarskjold High School is currently in a lockdown following an anonymous tip with regard to a safety concern. Thunder Bay Police are on site as per protocol. We will update you as more info becomes available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a>—@LakeheadSchools
Lakehead Public Schools announced in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, just before 1 p.m. that nearby elementary schools, Algonquin Avenue and C.D. Howe, are currently "in a hold and secure as a precaution".
The Thunder Bay Catholic School Board (TBCSB) announced that all of its northward elementary and middle schools, including St. Pius X School which is next door to Hammarskjold, as well as St. Patrick and St. Ignatius high schools had been put in hold and secure as a precaution.
The school boards and police said updates will be issued as information becomes available.