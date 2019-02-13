Lockdown lifted at Hammarskjold High School, Thunder Bay police give "all clear"

Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont., told parents that as of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police had given "the all clear" and a lockdown at Hammarskjold High School had been lifted, with students dismissed to catch buses as per the regular schedule.

The high school had been under a lockdown while police investigated a weapons call at the school.

A written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service stated that "an anonymous report about a student at the school with a weapon was received just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb., 13."

Officers and school officials investigated and reopened the school, however "a second report about a student with a weapon was received just after noon," police stated.

Thunder Bay police are continuing to investigate the anonymous threat.

Lakehead Public Schools announced in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, just before 1 p.m. that nearby elementary schools, Algonquin Avenue and C.D. Howe, are currently "in a hold and secure as a precaution".

The Thunder Bay Catholic School Board (TBCSB) announced that all of its northward elementary and middle schools, including St. Pius X School which is next door to Hammarskjold, as well as St. Patrick and St. Ignatius high schools had been put in hold and secure as a precaution.

The school boards and police said updates will be issued as information becomes available.