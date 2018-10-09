Skip to Main Content
Hold and secure at Hammarskjold High School to be lifted on Wednesday

Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a safety concern at Hammarskjold High School.

Police received unconfirmed information over the Thanksgiving long weekend

Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a safety concern at Hammarskjold High School after unconfirmed information was received over the Thanksgiving long weekend. (Gord Ellis/ CBC)

Officials at Lakehead Public Schools say the hold and secure protocol that was put in place on Tuesday morning will be lifted for Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay Police Service investigated a safety concern at Hammarskjold High School along with four other schools on the north side of Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday, October 9.

Police said unconfirmed information about "concerns" over a student were received over the Thanksgiving long weekend which prompted officials from Lakehead Public Schools to place a hold and secure protocol at five different schools including CD Howe, St. James, Superior CVI and Algonquin Avenue Public School.

Extra officers were at Hammarskjold High School and all entry and exit from the school was restricted.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, officials with the public board said the hold and secure protocol had been lifted at the four other schools, but remained in place at Hammarskjold High School.

Additionally, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board had also instituted shelter in place precautions at St.Pius and Gateway Alternative Education centre. However police said they do not have an increased presence at those schools.

Investigators are asking for anyone with knowledge of any safety concerns involving Hammarskjold High School to contact Thunder Bay Police or Crime Stoppers.

