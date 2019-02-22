'Anonymous threat' Friday closes Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed on Friday due to what Lakehead Public Schools called an "anonymous threat."

The public school board announced via Twitter on Friday morning that "all efforts will be made to reopen on Monday, Feb. 25."

Due to an anonymous threat received by Thunder Bay Police, Hammarskjold High School will be closed for the entire day today, Friday Feb 22. All efforts will be made to reopen on Monday, Feb 25. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@LakeheadSchools

Thunder Bay police said in a written release Friday that officers were dispatched to the school just before 8 a.m. Friday in response to the threat, and an investigation was taking place.

No further details about the threat were provided.

Students already picked up by buses Friday were to be returned home, and all students without home keys were to be dropped off at Superior C.V.I., the board said.

The public and Catholic boards had placed all other elementary and secondary schools in a hold and secure protocol, which restricts entry and exit from the buildings. Late Friday morning, both school boards lifted the protocol for all schools, with the exceptions of:

Lakehead Public Schools

Algonquin Avenue Public School

Ecole Gron Morgan Public School

CD Howe Public School

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

St. Pius X

Bishop E.Q. Jennings

Gateway Alternative Education

The public board stated via Twitter that "all students and staff will continue the day in a safe learning environment."

On Facebook, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board stated that they expect end-of-day dismissal to proceed normally.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (807) 684-1200.

All Lakehead Public Schools, elementary and secondary, are currently in a hold and secure. All students and staff will continue the day in a safe learning environment. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@LakeheadSchools

Hammarskjold was under a lockdown due to reports of a student with a weapon on Feb. 13, 2019.

No weapon was found, and the lockdown was lifted in the afternoon.