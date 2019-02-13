Thunder Bay's Hammarskjold High School closed again due to threat

Public school board officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., have again closed a north side high school for the fifth time in just over a month due to an anonymous threat.

Lakehead Public Schools announced Tuesday morning that Hammarskjold High School is closed for the day. The board said all efforts will be made to reopen on Wednesday.

It's the fifth time the school was closed due to a threat. Closures also happened on Feb. 22, Feb. 28, March 27 and March 29. The school was also locked down for half a day on Feb. 13.

The board said that students already picked up by their bus will be returned home.

Students without home keys were taken to Superior CVI.