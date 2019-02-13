Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the scene has been cleared at Hammarskjold High School after the school was shut down for the day following another anonymous threat on Wednesday morning.

According to city police, the force was made aware of an anonymous threat shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Lakehead Public Schools said all efforts would be made to reopen the school Thursday.

The public school board added that Ontario Secondary School Literacy testing scheduled for Wednesday was rescheduled for Thursday.

Students already picked up by school buses were returned home, board officials said; those without keys to their homes were taken to nearby Superior high school.

It's the fourth anonymous threat directed against Hammarskjold in about a month and a half.

Police said they have also established a special tip line specific to this investigation and are urging anyone with knowledge about this threat to call 807-684-1545 to speak directly with an officer.