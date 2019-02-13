Public school board officials have lifted access restrictions to Hammarskjold High School after another threat directed against the school late Thursday morning.

Lakehead Public Schools tweeted and posted on its Facebook page that an anonymous threat resulted in officials putting a hold and secure protocol in place around noon. The board said that means the doors were locked, and entry to, and exit from, the building was closely being monitored but that "students will continue to learn in their classrooms."

That protocol was lifted at about 1:45 p.m.

When Thursday's alerts about the hold and secure were sent out to parents and other stakeholders, board communications officer Bruce Nugent said it didn't take long for the public to respond.

"My computer's going crazy with the amount of comments coming out on Facebook," he said. "I know that parents are frustrated, I know students are frustrated, staff are frustrated ... it's unbelievable."

"We're one hundred per cent sick and tired of this thing happening."

Police remained on-scene throughout the rest of the day Thursday, education officials said. Access was also restricted to a number of other public and Catholic schools in the area for almost two hours.

Seventh threat in 2019

It's the seventh threat directed against Hammarskjold High School in 2019, all coming in just under two months. Anonymous threats forced the closure of the school on Feb. 22, Feb. 28, March 27, March 29 and April 2. A threat on Feb. 13 locked Hammarskjold down for about half a day.

A hold and secure, while restricting access to and from the building, doesn't limit students' and staff's movement to the same degree a lockdown does, Nugent said. When a school is in lockdown, all doors are locked — inside and outside the building — all lights are turned off and blinds drawn, cellphones are turned off and no one can leave the rooms they're in.

Thunder Bay police have said that the threats directed against the school, so far, have included planned shootings and the presence of explosives.

Investigators have said, so far, there's been no evidence found in the building or on school grounds related to the threats.

Nugent said that deciding what course of action to take after police and education officials are made aware of a threat is done jointly.

The public school board as well as Crime Stoppers have offered a total of $6,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

"I implore anybody who knows anything, please, please help us stop this," Nugent said. "It's having a significant impact on everybody involved, specifically the students and staff of Hammarskjold."

"This has to end."