'Great opportunity': MNRF trains Thunder Bay high school students in fighting forest fires

This spring, a group of Thunder Bay, Ont., high school students are getting a crash course in what it takes to be a professional forest firefighter.

Lisa MacLeod, who teachs the Hammarskjold High School outdoor education class and is a former forest firefighter herself, reached out to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) about offering some basic firefighter training to her students.

The program has been a successful one, with the students doing in-class work, but also completing a mock-up of the forest firefighter physical exam. On Wednesday, they'll begin the practical training phase, working alongside forest fire crews at the Kingfisher Lake Outdoor Education Centre.

MacLeod said this is the first year the training has been offered at Hammarskjold.

'Firefighter, that seems like a really great opportunity'

"The outdoor education class is actually pretty new to Hammarskjold," she said. "We just started it up this semester."

"I reached out to the MNRF, and just having worked for them in the past, I had an idea that they were looking to potentially build relationships with students just so that they could kind of plan for the future in terms of their hiring."

MacLeod said while most of the students in the class are in Grade 9, three are in Grade 12 and about to graduate.

The senior students have been working toward earning their SP100 forest firefighting certificate, which is mandatory for anyone who actually wants to work as a professional forest fire fighter in Ontario.

One of the students working toward the certification is Kevin King, Jr., who said he was planning on applying to be a firefighter after he graduates.

"Growing up in the bush, you learn to respect the land, you learn to love it," said King, who was born in Thunder Bay, but grew up in Gull Bay First Nation. "Firefighter, that seems like a really great opportunity."

"Get to be in the bush all day," he said. "That's what I love doing."

Learning 'what you would do in an actual fire situation'

Wednesday's session at Kingfisher Lake will mark the first day of practical training for the students, MacLeod said.

"They'll be doing a variety of different hands-on activities that relate to forest firefighting," she said. "Setting up pumps and hose, doing a mock hose lay to kind of mimic what you would do in an actual fire situation."

"Learning how to attach the fuel, working with hand tools, that type of stuff."

MacLeod said she hopes the partnership with the MNRF will continue in future years.

"Outdoor ed is a lot about physical, active lifestyle," she said. "So if you do get the opportunity to work a fire, it's a very physically-active job."

"Not only are they going through physical training, but a lot of the in-class training relates to just generally being outside, and the life skills that you would need."