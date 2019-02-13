Thunder Bay's Hammarskjold High School closed again due to anonymous threat

Public school board officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., have closed a north side high school for the fourth time in just over a month due to an anonymous threat.

Lakehead Public Schools announced Friday morning on its Facebook page that Hammarskjold High School is closed for the day. The board said "all efforts will be made to reopen on Monday, April 1."

It's the fourth time the school was closed due to a threat being directed against the school. Closures also happened on Feb.22, Feb. 28 and March 27. The school was also locked down for half a day on Feb. 13.

The board said that students already picked up by their bus will be returned home.

Students without home keys will be taken to Superior CVI.