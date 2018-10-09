Hammarskjold High school receives 8th anonymous threat, closed again Friday

Hammarskjold High School was closed again Friday morning after another anonymous threat was received by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Due to an anonymous threat received by Thunder Bay Police, Hammarskjold HS will be closed for today, Fri Apr 5. All efforts will be made to reopen on Mon Apr 8. Buses will be returning to the school to take students home as per afternoon run. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@LakeheadSchools

This is the eighth threat directed against the school in 2019, all in just under two months.

Anonymous threats closed the school on Feb. 22, Feb. 28, March 27, March 29 and April 2. A threat on Feb. 13 also locked Hammarskjold down for about half a day.

On Thursday, the school was again on a hold and secure for about two hours after another threat was received late in the morning.

On Friday morning, Lakehead Public Schools tweeted that the school will be closed for the day and all efforts will be made to reopen on Monday.

As a precaution, a hold and secure was also put in place by the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board at nearby St. Pius X School. That was lifted at around 11:55 a.m.

Thunder Bay police are on-scene at Hammarskjold and are investigating the threat, the force confirmed.

The public school board as well as Crime Stoppers have offered a total of $6,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.