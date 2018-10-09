Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., closed again Tuesday after 14th threat

The public school board in Thunder Bay, Ont., says Hammarskjold High School is closed again Tuesday due to an anonymous threat.

It's the 14th threat directed against the north-side high school in just over two months; 12 of those threats have forced Lakehead Public Schools to close the school for the day.

Of the two other threats, one on Feb. 13 locked Hammarskjold down for half a day and another threat on April 4 restricted access to the school for about two hours.

Hammarskjold's school council announced it was holding a public meeting about the threats at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the location being announced publicly about an hour prior to the event. An anonymous threat forced the school board to cancel a similar forum scheduled at the high school on April 11.

Lakehead Public Schools said Tuesday morning that all efforts will be made to reopen the school on Wednesday.

Buses en route to the school were scheduled to return students home, with those without keys transported to Superior Collegiate.