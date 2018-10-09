After one attempt by the public school board in Thunder Bay, Ont., to schedule a meeting to discuss anonymous threats against Hammarskjold High School was cancelled due to one of those very threats, the north-side school's council is organizing its own forum.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m., said Hammarskjold School Council chair Cheri Lappage but the location will not be disclosed until about a hour prior on a school community Facebook page and through the school's Synervoice system.

"This is a chance to provide most of the information we would have been able to provide to parents and community members about what is going on at the school," she said, adding that will include information about academic and mental health supports as well as plans in place to help Grade 12 students that are attempting to graduate.

The meeting will also be a chance for the community to have a discussion about what further questions need to be asked of Lakehead Public Schools or other agencies.

The high school was closed again Monday — the 11th time since February — due to another anonymous threat received by Thunder Bay police that was directed against the school. It's the 13th threat since Feb. 13. Of the threats that didn't close the school, one locked Hammarskjold down for about half a day, the other restricted entry and exit to the building for about two hours.

Lappage said that Hammarskjold's principal will be making a presentation and taking questions but the meeting is not scheduled to include official representation by the school board or Thunder Bay police.

"Everything else will be very similar to the initial plan for [last] Thursday," she said, adding that security will be on site.

After the board-organized public meeting scheduled for April 11 was cancelled due to an anonymous threat earlier that day, "our school council was inundated with messages of concern from parents who wanted the chance to meet, wanted the chance to get together and share the information and ask questions," Lappage said.

"There's been no rescheduled date, and there's no plans."

Lappage said the school council was disappointed that the initial meeting was cancelled but "completely understands the board's position and their concern about securing the facility."

But she said this type of discussion needs to happen sooner rather than later.

"Our school council has decided to go ahead and do this on our own with the support of our school's administration to make sure our parents and the community get the information that we believe they need now," Lappage said.