Students at Hammarskjold High School will once again be going home for the day as the Thunder Bay Police Service received another anonymous threat on Thursday.

According to the school board's communication director, the north-side secondary school is under hold and secure procedure until transportation arrangements are made for students, at which time, the school will be closed for the rest of the day.

Hammarskjold High School is in Hold and Secure following a threat received by Thunder Bay Police. Arrangements are currently being made for transportation home for the students. Updates to follow as soon as possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@LakeheadSchools

This is the eleventh anonymous threat against Hammarskjold High School in about two months.

As a result of Thursday's threat, St. Pius X Elementary School has also been placed in hold and secure.

That protocol was lifted at around 2:26 p.m. on Thursday, according to a written release from the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.

Lakehead Public Schools was expected to host a meeting, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in Hammarskjold's gym on Thursday night, about the ongoing threats.

On Thursday afternoon, school board officials released a written statement saying that they have cancelled the parent information session "based on the information regarding threats to Hammarskjold High School."

Anonymous threats closed Hammarskjold on Feb. 22, Feb.28, March 27, March 29, April 2, April 5, April 8, April 9 and April 11. A threat on April 4 restricted access to the school for about two hours, while on Feb. 13, officials also locked the high school down for about half a day.