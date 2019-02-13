Hammarskjold school closed again after 4th anonymous threat this week

Hammarskjold High School is closed once again for the entire day on Friday after Thunder Bay Police Service received another anonymous threat.

This is the twelfth threat in about two months, and the fourth threat this week alone.

The north-side school was also placed on a hold and secure on Thursday afternoon until transportation arrangements were made for students, at which time the school was closed for the rest of the day.

On Friday, school officials said that buses will be returning students home and students without keys will be dropped off at Superior CVI.

As a result of Friday's threat, St. Pius X Elementary School has also been placed in hold and secure.

Anonymous threats closed Hammarskjold on Feb. 22, Feb.28, March 27, March 29, April 2, April 5, April 8, April 9, April 11 and April 12. A threat on April 4 restricted access to the school for about two hours, while on Feb. 13, officials also locked the high school down for about half a day.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police tip line at 1 (807) 684-5001.