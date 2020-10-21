Thunder Bay District medical officer of health 'fairly comfortable' with trick-or-treating

Goblins and ghouls in northwestern Ontario are getting the OK from public health officials to be out on Halloween night, but trick-or-treating will look a little different this year.

Earlier this week, provincial public health officials recommended against trick or treating for areas that have become COVID-19 hot spots, including Toronto and Ottawa. But for the rest of the province, there isn't a recommendation to stay home.

Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said she has no problem with people heading out on Halloween night, provided they follow proper precautions.

"I'm fairly comfortable that we can do a modified version of our usual approach to trick-or-treating and have fun doing that," DeMille said.

"I really like the fact that it's outside. This virus doesn't really spread very well outside. I would much prefer people to be outside than celebrating inside."

DeMille said trick-or-treaters should stick with people within their households and maintain a two-metre distance from others. People who are sick or have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should stay home and not distribute treats. Treats should be given out with minimal contact, and not having children digging their hands into a bowl.

"I know that there are people coming up with creative ways of having that two metre distance but also providing kids with the treats," DeMille said.

Proper masks or face coverings should be worn instead of costume masks, she added.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit, said she encourages people to find a balance.

"We are encouraging people to follow public health measures but still try to figure out how to follow it in a way they can enjoy life," Young Hoon said. "It's important from a mental health perspective and also physical health and well-being perspective to be able to interact with other people, to connect with others and to go about and do your daily functions and work."

DeMille said it's up to people to make choices, and some people might not be comfortable participating in Halloween activities.

"I think we should completely accept that," she said.