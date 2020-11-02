Halloween candy with razor blade inside reported in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police say a piece of Halloween candy with a sharp object inside was reported in Kenora.

The OPP said they received a call Sunday afternoon that a candy package had been tampered with and a small razor blade was found inside the candy.

The citizen believed the tampered candy had been picked up on the city's south side, police said.

Police are strongly encouraging parents to thoroughly inspect all Halloween treats and check for any packages that have been ripped or opened.

Anyone with information, or has had a similar occurrence, is urged to contact police.