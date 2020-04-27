Youth sought for Thunder Bay MP's advisory council

Young people in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding have a chance to discuss local and national issues as part of MP Patty Hajdu's Youth Advisory Council.

Hajdu — who's also the federal health minister — announced Tuesday that applications for the 2020-2021 council are now open.

Anyone aged 15-22 who lives in the riding can apply.

"Engaging young people in decision-making today is an investment in problem-solving for tomorrow," Hajdu said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with another amazing group of young people in our community this year and being inspired by their ideas and belief in a better Canada."

Those selected for the council will have the chance to participate in video conferences discussing local and national issues, such as climate change, substance use, affordable housing, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues of importance to them.

Youth interested in anticipating can apply at pattyhajdu.libparl.ca.