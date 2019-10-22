Hajdu re-elected in Thunder Bay-Superior North

The people of Thunder Bay-Superior North will be represented in Ottawa by a familiar face for the next few years.

Liberal incumbent Patty Hajdu was re-elected as MP for the riding in Monday's federal election.

As of about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Hajdu had earned about 42 per cent of the riding's votes; CBC had earlier called the election in her favour.

The victory marked the start of Hajdu's second term as an MP.

"For me, it's always about that fairness," Hajdu said at her campaign wrap-up event Monday night at the Prince Arthur Hotel.

"I went into politics because I truly believe that when we invest in people, w hen we invest in people's success, that actually alleviates burdens down the line, and it makes for a healthier, happier community," she said. "So I will continue that work, whether it's attracting investments into Thunder Bay-Superior North so that we have new entrepreneurs that can actually flourish in this community and diversify our economy, whether it's working on affordable housing."

Canada-wide, CBC News was projecting a Liberal minority government. As of about 11:30 p.m., the Liberals were projected to earn 157 seats, short of the 170 required for a majority.

The Conservatives were projected as ending up with 121 seats, while the NDP were expected to win 25.

When asked about the possibility of a Liberal-NDP coalition, Hajdu said "the Prime Minister wants to make sure that we have a Canada where everybody has a fair chance to succeed; I suspect that's the goal of the NDP."

"I can't really speculate what that will look like," she said. "Obviously, there's a lot of work to go ... in terms of how that will look."

As for the rest of the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding's candidates, Conservative Frank Pullia was sitting in second place, with 25 per cent of the vote, as of about 11:30 p.m.

He was followed by NDP candidate Anna Betty Achneepineskum, Green Party Candidate Bruce Hyer, People's Party candidate Youssef Khanjari and Libertarian candidate Alexander Vodden, in that order.

There were still some polls left to report, so the final results were subject to change.