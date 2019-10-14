Hajdu anticipates more collaboration in minority parliament

Thunder Bay-Superior North Liberal MP Patty Hajdu was reelected Monday night, handily defeating her nearest rival –Conservative Frank Pullia – by more than 7,000 votes.

NDP candidate Anna Betty Achneepineskum finished third, around 2,000 votes behind Pullia, while Green Party candidate Bruce Hyer – a former MP – and People's Party candidate Youssef Khanjari were a distant fourth and gift.

"Obviously, I'm super grateful to the citizens of Thunder Bay-Superior North for having confidence in me, and voting for me and supporting me," Hajdu told the CBC's Lisa Laco Tuesday morning on Superior Morning after all the votes had been counted. "I also feel incredibly grateful to the team of volunteers – hoards of them –– that helped me throughout not just 40 days but prior to that."

Minority government

During her reelection campaign she heard much from voters about the environment and about people's concerns about their children's futures, she said.

"In Thunder Bay we heard a lot about growing our own regional economy and making sure that Thunder Bay has the tools to thrive," she said. "People were very very concerned as well about the effect of the Ford government on their lives. There's a lot of worry and concern about things like cuts to education, cuts to health care. And of course many of those things are provincial."

Hajdu was first elected to Parliament in 2015 and was a sitting cabinet minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's previous government, starting out as Minister of Status of Women and most recently holding the employment, workforce development, and labour portfolio.

She returns to the House as a member of a minority government, something she said will lead to more cooperation.

Advice for newcomer

But she said the Liberals were already collaborating with other parties even when the held a majority -- and one of the results was federal pay equity legislation.

"That was actually an idea that came from the NDP, she said." "They suggested striking an all-party committee to study the issue of pay equity at the federal level, and so we agreed to that."

Asked if she had any advice for Liberal newcomer Marcus Powlowski, who won the Thunder Bay-Rainy River seat vacated by previous Liberal MP Don Rusnak, Hajdu said, "For me it's always been 'under promise, over deliver,' so that would be one thing. It takes a while to learn these roles and what you are capable of doing and what is beyond your capacity — or how quickly things might move and how slowly things might move. And I would just also say to pace himself."

Powlowski, an emergency room physician at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, won the seat by a margin of more than 2,000 votes. Conservative candidate and former Thunder Bay city councillor Linda Rydholm placed second, a mere 275 votes ahead of the NDP's Yuk-Sem Won.

Liberal candidate Marcus Powlowski (centre) celebrates with supporters and party riding executive members after his victory in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River. (Matt Vis/CBC)

"The things in my life which have given me the most satisfaction — I have to rank this campaign as close to the top," Powlowski told reporters as the results were coming in, "the other things being working in developing countries [and] the year I spent at Harvard. But it's been great. It's been wonderful. It's been totally enjoyable."

Bombardier is a major priority for him, Powlowski said, adding that his first order of business is go to Southern Ontario and meet with the TTC and GO Transit operators Metrolinx.

"I know that they're going to want those cars," he said. "Come on. We need those 550 people back on the job. And you know what? For me 550 isn't enough. I want 1,100. I want to expand Bombardier. I don't want to just, like, keep it as it is."