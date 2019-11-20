Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu named federal health minister

Patty Hajdu will be the next federal health minister.

The second-term Liberal Thunder Bay-Superior North MP will assume the post in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and is to be officially sworn in during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Hajdu was named to Trudeau's first cabinet four years ago, initially serving as minister of status of women. A 2017 shuffle ended up with Hajdu landing the employment, workforce development and labour portfolio.

The former Thunder Bay Shelter House executive director was re-elected to the House of Commons last month, earning about 42 per cent of the vote in the riding.