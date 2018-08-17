Terrace Bay receives $1.1 M FedNor funding to improve waterfront district, attract vistors

Residents in Terrace Bay, Ont., will soon see a new and improved waterfront area thanks to an investment of $1.1 million from FedNor.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hajdu, made the announcement on Friday morning on behalf of Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"This is the development of the waterfront so they can use it to increase their tourist attraction and it will also help serve as a gateway to the Lake Superior [National] Marine Conservation area and the Slate Island Provincial Park," Haju said.

"So it's really about boosting up a region of northwestern Ontario and making sure people have an attractive access to the lake."

She said the town has been seeing a revival with the growth of small businesses and an increase in tourism, which means these improvements to the waterfront will help draw more visitors to Terrace Bay and support the economic growth of the region.

"The funding will be used to support the expansion and paving of a boat launch, parking lot, the development and installation of a interpretive and way-finding signage, a gazebo and a year-round operating pavilion," Hajdu explained.

She said just like Terrace Bay and many other towns, communities all throughout northern Ontario can apply for funding for projects "that are designed to improve communities with an eye for economic development."

"At the root of it FedNor is an economic development agency and it is there to help communities plan to attract or retain people in their communities, support business and industry and innovation."

For communities considering applying for FedNor funding, Hajdu recommends they keep their Members of Parliament in the loop as much as possible as they help let ministers know "just how important this is to our ridings and to our region."