Cabinet minister Hajdu pitches mini-budget as helping Canadians who struggle the most

A series of new economic initiatives announced last week by the federal government will help those struggling the most, says Patty Hajdu, the Indigenous Service minister and MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pitched the fall economic statement as being filled with measures to make life more affordable for Canadians, including eliminating interest on new and existing federal student and apprentice loans.

In Thunder Bay this week, Hajdu echoed that sentiment.

"Sometimes people who are living in low income situations, and who are in generational low income situations, are afraid to take on debt for logical reasons," Hajdu said. "There's a real anxiety about being able to pay it back.

When you add compounding interest, the debts can really loom," she said. "So this hopefully will give people confidence that, if they do need to access loans to access post-secondary education, that at least it's in an affordable way, and it's not going to bury them in debt as the years accumulate."

Hajdu also cited the creation of a new tax-free first-time home savings account, which she said "is going to be really, really helpful as young people really worry about whether or not they're going to be able to enter the housing market."

A new benefit for low-paid workers is also going to help, as it will provide a quarterly, up-front payment that will augment low salaries, Hajdu said.

Last week's statement also included:

Lowering credit card transaction fees for small businesses;

Doubling the first-time home buyers' tax credit;

Investment tax credits for clean technologies, and

A new tax on share buybacks by public Canadian corporations.

Livio Di Matteo, an economics professor at Lakehead University said the fall economic statement lays the groundwork for the full federal budget next year, without going too deep into details.

"If you look at the the document, even sort of a cursory glance, there's an awful lot of uncertainty there," Di Matteo said. "On the one hand inflation is high, interest rates are rising, and so I think the government is basically trying to reassure business and markets that they have their finances under control."

"At the same time it's trying to reassure the public, particularly middle and lower incomes, that they have their backs, so to speak, and are there with support."

However, Di Matteo said the statement doesn't include a lot in terms of items targeting northern Ontario.

"There is no additional special announcements for funding for FedNor," he said. "They're looking at various types of tax credits for clean energy, speeding up natural resource development."

"Assuming that's actually implemented, that could assist economic development in northern Ontario," Di Matteo said. "But northern Ontario's economic development right now is probably more contingent on commodity prices for forest and mining products, and as long as those stay high, that should assist."

However, he said the fact that there's no major reduction federal or provincial spending is also good for the region, "given that about one-third of employment is rooted in the broader public sector. For the north, it's pretty stable for the most part."