Skip to Main Content
Catching up on missed schooling, becoming a pilot: A Syrian refugee's story of life in Canada
Audio

Catching up on missed schooling, becoming a pilot: A Syrian refugee's story of life in Canada

Fleeing a war-torn country, moving to Canada and learning a new language, Hadeel Toubaji and her family eventually ended up in Thunder Bay and have been calling the Lakehead their home for the past two years.

Toubaji and her family moved to Thunder Bay in Feb 2016

CBC News ·
Hadeel Toubaji and her family fled war-torn Syria, and eventually arrived in Thunder Bay in Feb of 2016. When she first arrived in Thunder Bay, she could not speak English and was behind on her high school education. Today, she's getting ready to attend Confederation College and pursue her dreams of becoming a pilot. (Hadeel Toubaji)

Fleeing a war-torn country, moving to Canada and learning a new language — Hadeel Toubaji and her family have been through it all in recent years.

They eventually ended up in Thunder Bay and have been calling the Lakehead their home for the past two years.

Having fled their home in Harasta — a northeastern suburb of Damascus — the Toubaji family came to northwestern Ontario in 2016. Hadeel Toubaji, the second-eldest of three daughters in the family, arrived with a gap in her education and no knowledge of the English language.

Today, Toubaji has not only finished her high school education in two years but she has also set her sights on attending Confederation College to become a pilot.

Earlier this week she spoke on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning, about the challenges she faced moving to a foreign country and her motivation to pursue an education and chase her dream.

After she and her family fled war-torn Syria, and eventually ended up in Thunder Bay, Hadeel Toubaji had to catch up on years of missed schooling. But now, she's graduated high school ... and she's ready to take on her next challenge as she pursues her dream of becoming a pilot. Reg Jones is part of the sponsorship team that welcomed Hadeel's family. 10:41

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us