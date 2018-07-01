Catching up on missed schooling, becoming a pilot: A Syrian refugee's story of life in Canada

Fleeing a war-torn country, moving to Canada and learning a new language — Hadeel Toubaji and her family have been through it all in recent years.

They eventually ended up in Thunder Bay and have been calling the Lakehead their home for the past two years.

Having fled their home in Harasta — a northeastern suburb of Damascus — the Toubaji family came to northwestern Ontario in 2016. Hadeel Toubaji, the second-eldest of three daughters in the family, arrived with a gap in her education and no knowledge of the English language.

Today, Toubaji has not only finished her high school education in two years but she has also set her sights on attending Confederation College to become a pilot.

Earlier this week she spoke on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning, about the challenges she faced moving to a foreign country and her motivation to pursue an education and chase her dream.