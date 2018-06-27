Thunder Bay city staff to look into help for local Habitat For Humanity chapter

City staff in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they'll look into ways that the city can possibly help the local chapter of Habitat For Humanity secure more property.

The not-for-profit, which builds affordable homes for low-income families, has said it is running out of lots in its inventory on which it can build more houses in the future.

Officials with the group took their message to city councillors in Thunder Bay. Habitat CEO Randy Moore said they only have two pieces of land left: one on Leith Street, where a build is planned for 2019, and another, smaller 25-foot lot.

That means Habitat can't plan any more builds past 2020, Moore said.

The group has typically acquired land through donations or purchased plots from owners who receive a tax receipt. The city can't gift land to the organization, council heard.

"There's a number of examples how other Habitats in the province of Ontario are currently working with municipalities," Moore told councillors.

"It does vary [but] for instance, [Habitat in] London Ontario is notified of surplus land by the city and they generally are given the ability to put in a significantly discounted offer."

Council passed a motion directing administration to examine how the city might be able to help Habitat acquire more lots. That report is expected to be complete by the end of September.