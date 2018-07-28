French cancer survivor receives France's highest honour

A French athlete who stopped by the Terry Fox Monument last summer during a cross-Canada run in honour of Fox has been given France's highest honour.

Guy Amalfitano has been made a knight of the Legion of Honeur.

"I'm profoundly touched because it recognizes my work for cancer research and the challenges that I've taken on for this cause," Amalfitano told CBC News in French.

"There's also a huge number of people who had followed me for several years who have wanted me to receive this honour; they were really happy to hear the news, and I'm overjoyed."

He lost a leg to cancer in 1980 at the age of 17, just as Terry Fox was starting his Marathon of Hope. He said he drew inspiration from Fox and twice ran across France on crutches to raise money for cancer research.

Last year, he ran across Canada to pay tribute to his hero.