Thunder Bay, Ont., teacher honoured by Raptors owners

A Thunder Bay teacher says he's "humbled and honoured" by the community impact award he's received from the owners of the Toronto Raptors.

Aaron Guthrie, healthy active living teacher at Dennis Franklin Cromarty (DFC) High School, is the recipient of the 2019 Michael Bartlett Award for Community Impact from the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) Foundation.

"To see my name out front is a little embarrassing," Guthrie said. "It's definitely not just me, so in that sense, it's kind of hard for me to see my name on this award, when I wish it was the team."

Three-year grant

Guthrie, who coaches DFC's Thunder Hawks basketball team, is receiving the award for the work he did with a grant the school received from the foundation in 2016.

"It was $50,000 spread out over three years," Guthrie said.

Guthrie said DFC used the grant money for a number of things. First, they upgraded the basketball infrastructure at DFC, including installing new glass backboards and padding on the walls around the court.

"Then, we looked at immediate needs for our players," he said. "We ordered a new set of jerseys and shorts that are a nicer, newer material, but it also has the Oji-Cree syllabics for Thunder Hawks on the jersey."

"The kids see themselves represented in the jersey," Guthrie said. "They see a little bit of pride in their identity, in their language."

The money also went toward shoes and socks, and some was also used for equipment donations that were sent to northern communities, in an effort to introduce the next generation of DFC Thunder Hawks to basketball.

Donations to northern communities

Those donations included things such as basketballs and other sports equipment, as well as coaching resources, Guthrie said.

"Hopefully, we're not going to have to catch up as far as the skill set and the rules," he said. "Hopefully, they're going to have that hook, that interest, and a little bit of time to grow and develop their skills earlier in their lives, so when they come, we're not having to discuss 'this is what travelling is, this is what double-dribble is,' things that kids in Thunder Bay learn at 7, 8, 9 years old."

"For us, I was teaching these at 15, 16 years old."

The award is essentially handed out based on what the grant recipient did with the money, Guthrie said.

"Basically, it was saying, out of the people who they've already awarded and given this grant to, how did you spend the money?" he said. "Did you stick to the plan?"

"Has it had measurable and meaningful impact on your community? Is it sustainable?"

Guthrie said the award comes with a $5,000 donation to the charity of his choice, and tickets to a Raptors basketball game next season.

MLSE owns several Toronto sports teams, including the Raptors, Maple Leafs, and Argonauts.