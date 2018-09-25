Male victim shot at Mona Street home in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating after a male was shot at a residence just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they were called to a residence after a report of an assault at a Mona Street address on the city's north side.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, a male victim was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by ambulance with a serious gunshot injury.

Police said a car was also seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Officers are currently at 67/69 Mona Street as the scene is being held for investigation.

They are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.