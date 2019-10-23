Four arrested after handgun seized from vehicle: Thunder Bay police

Four people from the Toronto area are facing numerous charges after a high-risk arrest in Thunder Bay on Monday, police said.

The arrests stem from an incident at a Pearl Street residence on Sunday night; Thunder Bay police officers were called to the scene with reports of a break-in involving a firearm.

The suspects had fled the area before police arrived, however an investigation was launched, leading police to identify the individuals involved.

On Monday afternoon, police located the four accused in a vehicle, and conducted a high-risk arrest on Lake Street.

A search of the vehicle turned up a handgun, along with quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, and about $,5000 in cash.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and two women, aged 19 and 21, all from the GTA, are facing numerous charges, including several related to guns and drugs.

All four appeared in court on Tuesday, and were remanded into custody.