Gun buy-back program an 'overreach' by Liberal government: Kenora MP Melillo

A proposed new gun control measure represents an "overreach" by the federal Liberal government, and wouldn't do enough to address the root causes of gun crime in Canada, the Conservative MP for the Kenora riding said.

The Liberal government introduced Bill C-21 this week. If passed, the bill would initiate a buy-back program, which would target the more than 1,500 makes and models of firearm that the Liberals voted to ban the use, sale and importation of last year.

"This bill is sort of a doubling down of the Trudeau government on a failed approach to combating gun violence," Kenora MP Eric Melillo said Thursday. "They're moving forward on this buy-back program, which will make life more complicated and more difficult for law-abiding firearms owners and in northwestern Ontario, and across the country."

"But it's not addressing the issue of illegal guns that are being smuggled into the country, or obtained illegally, which all the stats and evidence indicate is the primary issue of gun violence in Canada."

Bill C-21 does include an increase in the maximum penalties for firearms trafficking, smuggling, and related offences. If the bill is passed, the maximum sentence for such crimes would increase from 10 to 14 years.

However, Melillo said a better approach was included in a recent private member's bill tabled by a Conservative MP. That bill called for mandatory minimum penalties for gun smuggling, and related crimes.

"We think that that was a very reasonable approach to try and address that issue," Melillo said.

The private member's bill was defeated in the House of Commons.

Melillo said he's been hearing from constituents who are expressing concern about Bill C-21.

"We think that this is something that is really a government overreach, and it's something that's not going to address the problems ... of gun smuggling," he said. "So I'm going to continue to stand up for law abiding firearms owners in our riding, whether it's individuals who use to use their firearms for sport shooting or for hunting."

Bill C-21 also includes a provision allowing municipalities to ban handguns.

The bill has not yet been passed.