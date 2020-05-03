Gull Bay First Nation registers 8th case of COVID - 19

Gull Bay First Nation has announced its 8th on-reserve case of COVID-19.

Gull Bay First Nation Chief, Wilfred King, said in a release that the person was asymptomatic and was tested last Tuesday, April 28, by a Health Canada nurse.

King said they have provided a list of people who may have had close contact between April 25 and 26.

Those dates correspond with a food drop made to the community by Gull Bay First Nation members living in Thunder Bay.

With that in mind, King said the community has forwarded the names of 12 Gull Bay members from Thunder Bay who were seen on security cameras, as well as 32 Gull Bay residents and employees who may have been exposed.

King said Gull Bay First Nation staff who were previously tested and had close contact with any member that has had a positive test result are being requested by Health Canada to be tested again.

He said people who came from Thunder Bay to Gull Bay on the April 25 weekend should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit for COVID-19 testing.

King said Gull Bay will only allow full time residents into the community as a temporary restriction to address potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Gull Bay is 180 km north of Thunder Bay with approximately 350 on reserve members.