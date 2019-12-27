Group will ask Thunder Bay council to declare "climate emergency"

Concern about the climate is growing around the world and a local group wants municipal leaders in Thunder Bay to make a stand for change.

On January 13, 2019, the Thunder Bay-based Climate Adaptation Working Group will be asking City Council to declare a climate emergency.

Aynsley Klassen is a spokesperson for the group EarthCare. She said Earthcare Thunder Bay has a number of working groups, and they are made up of stakeholders from across the community.

She said the Climate Adaptation Working Group has a focus on climate adaptation, climate mitigation and climate action. Klassen said the group will be asking the city for a symbolic declaration.

"We are asking council to declare a climate emergency," she said. "The word climate emergency was named the word of the year by Oxford dictionary for 2019. Essentially we are looking for recognition of the severity and urgency of the situation. That we are facing both globally and locally."

Klassen said prior to the deputation to council on January 13, the group will be submitting various letters of support for the declaration.

She said some organizations are choosing to send their own letters in to the city clerk directly, rather than have them come through the group.

They are also collecting names on petitions for individuals who are wishing to support the motion.

Klassen said climate change, and the impacts it could have on the northwest - and its way of life - is something many residents are concerned about.

With that in mind, Klassen there will be a show of solidarity for the declaration before council.

"So on January 13, prior to the meeting in the afternoon, right over the lunch hour, we will have a gathering at City Hall," said Klassen. "So anybody that is interested in showing their support for a climate declaration is invited to come and join us."

She estimates the lunch time gathering will last about a half an hour.

Klassen said an acceptance of the symbolic declaration would be a powerful statement for the city to make.

"We are sending a message, a very clear message, to other levels of government, institutions, organizations, business, funding organizations, that we understand the climate crisis and the urgency of the situations," she said.