First day of school 'like Christmas morning' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Students and parents in Thunder Bay, Ont., had a bit of a hectic morning on Wednesday as kids headed back to school for the first day of classes.

"She's super excited so she woke up at 5 this morning and kept checking on the time," said Angel and Eric Shih as they dropped off their daughter, Anna, for her first day of senior kindergarten at Ecole Gron Morgan Public School.

As the first morning bell rang at 8:30 a.m., over 700 students gathered outside of the school and slowly made their way into class as they said their goodbyes to parents for the day.

Students from JK to Grade 8 started the first school day with locker assignments as they were asked to put away their coats and bags before coming into class. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"I would actually say for 725 children, it went exceptionally smooth," Ecole Gron Morgan principal Erin Aylward told CBC News, "we actually had quite an influx of registrations this fall, so we are as high as we have been."

While some children cried for their parents as they entered into school for the first day, others were busy making friends or eager to get into their new class to start the day.

"[Anna] is actually a little bit under the weather, so we just thought maybe just come here and see it but she's kind of insisting on staying," Shih said.

Anna Shih was so eager to get to class that she gave her dad, Eric, a quick one-arm-hug as she rushed into the first day of senior kindergarten. (Christina Jung / CBC)

For mom of three Kelly Philips, this past week has been "exhausting" as she's been getting the kids ready for the first day of school.

"It was a little crazy ... [but] I'm happy that they are all settled in their rooms," Philips said. "My daughter who is in Grade 4 got up at 5:20 a.m. and she was ready to go. It was like Christmas morning at our house."

There were a handful of parents who teared up as their children walked into school on Wednesday morning and some who stuck around for as long as they could.

"Sometimes we do find [that] it's harder for our parents than it is for our kids," Aylward explained, "so sometimes I take the lead on encouraging parents to give [their child] a hug and send them off for a great day, knowing that at the end of the day they're going to come back home with some great stories."

Students were paired up with a partner as they shared their lockers on Wednesday morning. (Christina Jung / CBC)

She said this year's school goal is to make Ecole Gron Morgan the best it can be by implementing programs such as the "healthy schools initiative, trying to really encourage active participation as well as calming strategies ... to make that perfect learning space for students."