2 people arrested after grocery store staff threatened with needle in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Two people are facing charges after grocery store staff in Thunder Bay, Ont., were threatened with a needle during a robbery attempt this week, police stated in a written release Thursday.

Police were called to the Safeway store on Dawson Road at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responding officers learned a man and woman had entered the store and took a quantity of beer, then attempted to leave without paying for it.

Police stated that when an employee confronted the pair, the accused became aggressive. The man then brandished a needle, and threatened the staff.

Police arrived while the man and woman were still there, and arrested them.

A 25-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from Thunder Bay, have been charged with robbery and appeared in court Thursday.

The woman was released pending a future court appearance, while the man was remanded into custody.