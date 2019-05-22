The province says it's maintaining its $2 million annual commitment to the Experimental Lakes Area near Kenora, Ont., to "ensure ongoing, multi-year research projects and important long-term monitoring," of the freshwater research site.

Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Greg Rickford, announced the continuation of the operational funding through the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, along with funding of $30,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

The money from the NOHFC is dedicated to hiring an architectural firm to complete a detailed design and cost estimate for the construction of a water science education and training centre.

We're deeply grateful to the Government of Ontario for their continued support of IISD Experimental Lakes Area.<br><br>Freshwater research matters - to Ontario, to Canada and the world. Thank you.<br><br>Learn more here: <a href="https://t.co/p0fTcjPUt7">https://t.co/p0fTcjPUt7</a> <a href="https://t.co/zH7bhq2Yut">pic.twitter.com/zH7bhq2Yut</a> —@IISD_ELA

"Our government is proud to be making investments in quality science and research that will help us to protect and enjoy our waterways and freshwater ecosystems," Rickford stated in a written release.

The ELA's interim president and CEO, Jane McDonald, was quoted as saying they are "extremely grateful" for the continued support and will "continue to track emerging threats to freshwater head on, with new and exciting research on oil spills, acid rain, pharmaceuticals, microplastics, algal blooms, environmental DNA and much more."