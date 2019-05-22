Skip to Main Content
Annual provincial funding of $2M continues for Experimental Lakes Area near Kenora, Ont.
Thunder Bay

Annual provincial funding of $2M continues for Experimental Lakes Area near Kenora, Ont.

Officials from the provincial government says its maintaining the $2 million annual commitment to the International Institute for Sustainable Development Experimental Lakes Area (IISD-ELA) near Kenora, to "ensure ongoing, multi-year research projects and important long-term monitoring" of the freshwater research site.

The research site also received an additional $30,000 from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund

CBC News ·
Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford said the Experimental Lakes Area will be receiving $30,000 to hire an architectural firm to complete a detailed design and cost estimate for the construction of a water science education and training centre. Rickford also announced the continuation of Ontario's $2 million in annual funding through 2019-2020. (IISD ELA / Twitter)

The province says it's maintaining its $2 million annual commitment to the Experimental Lakes Area near Kenora, Ont., to "ensure ongoing, multi-year research projects and important long-term monitoring," of the freshwater research site.

Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Greg Rickford, announced the continuation of the operational funding through the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, along with funding of $30,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

The money from the NOHFC is dedicated to hiring an architectural firm to complete a detailed design and cost estimate for the construction of a water science education and training centre.

"Our government is proud to be making investments in quality science and research that will help us to protect and enjoy our waterways and freshwater ecosystems," Rickford stated in a written release.

The ELA's interim president and CEO, Jane McDonald, was quoted as saying they are "extremely grateful" for the continued support and will "continue to track emerging threats to freshwater head on, with new and exciting research on oil spills, acid rain, pharmaceuticals, microplastics, algal blooms, environmental DNA and much more."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories