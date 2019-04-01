Anxieties over Greenstone water prices representative of broader question for rural municipalities

Geraldton resident Tom Salmi thinks he's paying too much for water service.

So in October, Salmi went around the municipality of Greenstone collecting more than 600 signatures on a petition that he brought forward to the municipal council at a meeting last week.

"It's the fight for rights with their water and sewer prices, because right now, you look at other municipalities around the region and they're quite low compared to what we're paying," said Salmi.

But municipality of Greenstone mayor Renald Beaulieu disagreed.

"Our taxes are amongst the lowest in northwestern Ontario on average. Now, if you add water and sewer, we're still lower."

Beaulieu says it comes down to how the municipality has decided to recover the growing costs of providing water and sewer services.

While many municipalities use water-metering systems and recover some water-associated costs through property taxes, Beaulieu says former Greenstone councils made the decision to create a stand-alone water bill that sees the total cost for municipal water and sewer services divided and paid for evenly by the number of houses actually connected to the system, with higher rates for companies and discounts for seniors.

Greenstone mayor Renald Beaulieu says he doesn't think it's fair to include water infrastructure-related costs on general property taxes, because the municipality has a high number of rural residents who are not connected to the public water systems. (Martine Laberge/Radio-Canada)

"The province started, I would say probably now eight or nine years ago, where they recommended that municipalities should find a way to separate water and sewer cost from their tax bill … so the municipality of Greenstone took the initiative of getting on this … because in Greenstone we have a large number of people that are rural citizens or tax payers [that are not connected to the water system]," explained Beaulieu.

He said it wouldn't be fair to include water-related infrastructure costs on the property tax bills for residents who already have to pay for their own private well water and sewage systems.

Beaulieu added that the decision makes it appear as though Greenstone residents pay more for their water services, but when comparing to other municipalities in the region, the true cost of their services are unknown because they're funded in part by general property taxes.

Greenstone water bills likely to continue rising until at least 2025

According to an email from Greenstone chief administrative officer Mark Wright, published to the Facebook group "Greenstone Residents Upset over their Water and Sewer Bills," average residential tax rates in Greenstone are 33 per cent lower than the average in northwestern Ontario.

Wright also noted in the letter that the municipality approved a 10-year financial plan in 2015 that will see annual increases in water rates until at least 2025 in order to pay maintenance costs for a vast network of water-related infrastructure inherited by the municipality when the communities of Geraldton, Longlac, Nakina and Beardmore amalgamated in 2001.

Expected water infrastructure costs on the horizon include $1.5 million to repaint two water towers, and $1 million to install two dechlorination processes for treated wastewater as a result of a new federal regulation coming into effect in January 2021.

But those answers aren't satisfactory to many Greenstone residents, says Salmi.

"It is frustrating when you have to pay this rate. Like for myself, I'm a single homeowner, I'm not a senior yet. Even a senior rate is only 10 per cent discount from what I'm paying. So there isn't much of a difference, said Salmi.

"At the council meeting, they brought up a lot of questions for the seniors, saying maybe they can look into getting provincial and federal help for the seniors, some sort of way to kind of offset the cost they're paying, but that doesn't really help with the rest of us to pay this rate."

Concerns about high water bills common to many rural and northern municipalities: AMO

Craig Reid, a senior advisor with the Association of Municipalities in Ontario (AMO), says this sort of dispute about the cost for residents to pay for water service rarely boils up, but does so more frequently in smaller, rural and northern municipalities.

"It is something that rural municipalities and northern municipalities experience to a greater degree because their population density and the infrastructure that they have available to them. And then on top of that, the need to meet new or greater regulatory requirements adds a layer of complexity that is difficult to pay for."

Reid added, "the simple makeup on a spatial level of those municipalities — so the amount of population and how distributed they are over a generally larger area — means that, relative to more urban municipalities, there are fewer people to contribute to the asset, which means that for each individual there's a larger cost."

As for possible resolutions, Reid says there really aren't any innovative solutions on how to address growing costs of maintaining safe water supply, but suggests communication is key.

"Many communities find that as they communicate and work through the issues, that the public starts to understand better about the investment needs before the councils, as they are often struggling with how to pay for water, how to pay for the public's desire for roads … and all the other infrastructure that they have on a very limited budget."