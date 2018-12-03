A 24-year-old man from Aroland First Nation was arrested and charged with assault and violating parole after Ontario Provincial Police in Greeenstone executed two outstanding warrants on Friday, November 30.

"The community of Aroland First Nation is actually policed by NAPS [Nishnawbe Aski Police Service]," said Mike Golding, OPP media relations officer for the northwestern Ontario region.

The 24-year-old suspect was previously in custody in Manitoba but was seen in the First Nation community, he said.

People in the community "had identified that this subject returned and had been back in the community ... so the word got back to them [NAPS] , they checked the system and confirmed that he was actually on a outstanding Canada-wide warrant for a parole violation, so at that point in time they requested assistance from the OPP."

Golding also explained the "Canada-wide warrant was for revocation of his parole and there actually was a second outstanding warrant that Greenstone held for an assault charge."

According to a written release from Greenstone OPP on Friday, the man was held in custody at the Thunder Bay OPP detachment and scheduled to appear in court Monday to answer to the charges.

Golding said that he believes that as a result of the man having his parole revoked, he will probably be brought "back to his last point of incarceration which would probably be Stoney Mountain in Manitoba."