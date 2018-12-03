Alleged Monday morning stabbing prompts assault charges for 18-year-old, says Greenstone OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Greenstone, Ont., say an 18-year-old from Long Lake 58 First Nation has been charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm after a reported altercation early Monday morning.

Police said officers were called to a home at 1:52 a.m. on Dec. 3 and found a male with multiple stab wounds to his hands and torso.

According to a written release from Greenstone OPP on Monday, an investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another subject at a local residence.

Police said a person of interest was located near the area and was subsequently arrested.

The victim was transported to hospital to be treated for his wounds, police said, and is being flown to Thunder Bay for further evaluation.