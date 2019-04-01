Greenstone council to consider rural property tax class

The plan is nearly two decades in the making, but Coun. Andre Blanchard hopes he can lower taxes for some property owners in Greenstone, Ont.

Blanchard lives in a rural part of the municipality, which constitutes five separate communities, but also includes large areas that are sparsely populated. The size of Greenstone is 3,172 square kilometres.

Since the communities and unorganized areas were amalgamated in 2001, homeowners have paid the same tax rate, no matter where they lived, said Blanchard. One example, he said, was a seasonal camp owner, with a building that had no municipal water and no garbage pickup, paying $8,000 a year to the municipality.

"Everybody is taxed as a resident within the Greenstone municipality. It doesn't matter if you're living in the downtown, or in the ward of Geraldton or the ward of Longlac where you have all the services at your fingertips, everybody is taxed at the same rate."

Blanchard admitted the municipality has high costs, particularly because it runs nearly five of each service, including water treatment plants, fire halls, arenas, municipal buildings and community centres.

"We're looking to bring in a rural property class that will be taxed for the services those residents receive. It's a fair tax."

Blanchard said the issue is not specific to Greenstone, but rather is wherever amalgamations have taken place in the past, pointing to a variety of property tax classes in Thunder Bay.

"I went to bed one night paying $300 in public land tax, and I woke up the next morning paying $3,000 to the municipality, and I lost services," he said, referring to the amalgamation of Greenstone in 2001.

Greenstone council is slated to debate the new tax class on April 8.