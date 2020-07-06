British Columbia man killed in Greenstone collision: OPP

Nipigon OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision in Greenstone on Sunday that killed a British Columbia man.

Officers, as well as firefighters from Beardmore and Geraldton and Superior North EMS paramedics, were dispatched to the scene on Highway 11, near Postagoni River, at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Initial investigation revealed two tractor trailers - one travelling eastbound and one westbound collided.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified by OPP as 48-year-old Jagmohan Dhillon of Surrey, British Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other tractor trailer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A section of Highway 11 was closed for several hours due to the investigation. The highway was re-opened at about 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigation into the collision continues.